‘Drunk On Power’: BJP Throws 'Bharat Ratna' Dig At AAP's MCD Poll Candidate Joginder Bunty

As the jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain’s CCTV tapes episode rages on, another video of an AAP councillor's uncivilised behaviour has emerged. As per the video clip, AAP candidate Joginder Bunty contesting from ward 19 in the MCD polls, can be seen inebriated and dancing with his associates with a pistol in his hand.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted Bunty’s video and said, “Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillors). AAP candidate from ward 19 Joginder Bunty drunk on power & more with a pistol. Ministers are corrupt, candidates are gundas - true face of AAP! Kattar Gunda! But Kejriwal won’t sack him BCoz he deserves Bharat Ratna!.”

AAP minister Satyendar Jain's 'jail episode'

Ahead of the MCD polls in Delhi scheduled for December 4, BJP is on the offensive against AAP on the VIP treatment received by the party’s minister in his Tihar jail cell. Several videos from Tihar jail have emerged showing Jain getting VVIP treatment. The first purported video showed the AAP leader getting a full body massage. Another video showed Jain having an elaborate and extensive meal.

On November 26, Jain was seen in his jail cell having a conversation with some people and suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar. According to the latest CCTV tape from the cell, Jain was provided with housekeeping facilities, people making his bed and changing sheets.

BJP’s sting on AAP leader

Dubbing AAP a 'thug party', BJP on Thursday (November 17) released a fresh sting operation allegedly featuring senior leader Mukesh Goel seeking a bribe from a junior engineer. The AAP leader, whom BJP claimed played a key role in the distribution of tickets for the MCD polls, is allegedly heard saying that the money is required to distribute over '150 gifts'.

Recently a complaint was filed by Gopal Khari against AAP MLA Akhilesh Mani Tripathi and his aide for seeking a bribe from a party worker for providing an MCD poll ticket to his wife Shobha Khari after Khari met Tripathi to secure a ticket for her to contest from Ward No. 69 in Kamla Nagar.

Following the incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Tripathi on November 17.

IMAGE: Republic World