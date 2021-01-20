BJP, TMC Workers Clash In Bengal's Purba Bardhaman; 2 Injured Rushed To Hospital

In a series of political violence and attacks taking place between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound West Bengal, two BJP workers suffered injuries following a clash with the TMC in Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday. The injured workers were seen rushing to the hospital in an ambulance as a huge crowd surrounded the vehicle.

West Bengal: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured following a clash between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Purba Bardhaman, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4OAf0QJPxG — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

In a similar incident reported on Monday, TMC and BJP cadres indulged in stone-pelting at a roadshow attended by saffron party leaders Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Kailash Vijaywargiya, and others in South Kolkata. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BJP alleged that TMC goons pelted stones at a Medinipur rally - injuring several workers.

दक्षिण कोलकाता में हुए भाजपा के रोड़ शो के दौरान आज #TMC के गुंडों ने जमकर हिंसा की। वे भाजपा की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता और जनसमर्थन से बौखला गए हैं। लेकिन, फिर भी हमारी हिम्मत नहीं टूटी!



वास्तव में तो यह हमला है, पर ममता राज में लोकतंत्र बचा कहां है? pic.twitter.com/Xq4t3Kbpqj — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 18, 2021

Earlier on January 16, the Trinamool Congress' office was allegedly bombed in the Barrackpore region of North 24 Parganas and the ruling party blamed BJP for the attack.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, West Bengal has witnessed several incidents of 'political violence' with the two parties indulging in a blame-game over the attacks. 'Political violence' has become a major election flashpoint in the state with the BJP vowing to respond to the attacks 'democratically' through the poll results. The saffron party has also alleged that 130 of its workers have lost their lives to the violence "unleashed by the TMC."

West Bengal Elections

In the run-up to the high-octane state polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC on the other hand has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal.

