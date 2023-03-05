BJP To Kick Off 'Ashirwad Yatra' In Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituencies From Sunday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a Yatra to connect with people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai in phases beginning Sunday, the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, the BJP MLA said the 'Ashirwad Yatra' is aimed at reaching out to people.

"We will cover two Lok Sabha seats on Sunday, two more on March 9 and the remaining two on March 11," the former Maharashtra minister said.

He said BJP leaders will visit key temples in areas falling under the six Lok Sabha constituencies during the Yatra.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and then ally, Shiv Sena (undivided), had won three constituencies each in Mumbai.

The BJP won Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai North Central seats while the Shiv Sena emerged victorious in Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai North West.

Among the three MPs of Shiv Sena from Mumbai, MPs from Mumbai South Central, Rahul Shewale, and Mumbai North West, Gajanan Kirtikar, are with the Eknath Shinde faction, which was recently recognised as the original Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.