BJP To Launch Campaign For MCD Polls Today With 3 CMs; JP Nadda To Lead 14 Rallies

In a mega opening to the campaigning for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled for December 4, marquee BJP leaders, ministers and Chief Ministers on Sunday, November 20 will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital. CMs from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Assam will seek votes for the party on Sunday in the national capital for the MCD polls.

The results of the crucial Civic body polls will be announced on December 7. Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said BJP President J P Nadda will lead the roadshows on Sunday and that each rally will cover 2-3 Civic wards with all the rallies to be organised in the range of 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय श्री @JPNadda जी के नेतृत्व में कल दिल्ली के 14 स्थानों पर दिल्ली नगर निगम चुनाव - 2022 के लिए बीजेपी दिल्ली का “विजय संकल्प रोड शो” आयोजित होगा। pic.twitter.com/DUWQ6mnEz7 — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) November 19, 2022

JP Nadda to lead rallies on Sunday

Several BJP MPs, Ministers and two CMs have been roped in for the campaign kick-off for the MCD poll on November 20, “BJP president JP Nadda will hold a roadshow on Sunday evening at Sangam Vihar in south Delhi with South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will hold a roadshow in Uttam Nagar with MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will campaign near Ghonda, which was affected by the 2020 Delhi riots, while Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be in Patparganj area, which is the constituency of Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia,” Chahal said.

The leaders who will attend the road shows include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, a party statement said.

‘Super Sunday’

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the MCD polls are an opportunity for the people of Delhi to teach a lesson to the "corrupt" Kejriwal government that has failed to solve various problems, including air pollution.

Terming it a "Super Sunday", Delhi BJP Chahal said Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar here. Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will also join the road shows in different areas, he said. Party's Delhi MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Gautam Gambhir and Hansraj Hans will also join the road shows, he said.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.