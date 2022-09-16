BJP To Launch 'Gift Of Seva' Under Special Campaign Via NaMo App On PM Modi's Birthday

Following the customary practice of organising public service activities on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17, the BJP will launch a special campaign called 'Offer Your Seva to the Nation' on the occasion of the Prime Minister's 73rd birthday, under which a new module will be launched on the Narendra Modi app called ‘Gift of Seva’, wherein the users will be able to choose and pick an area where they would like to offer their service.

Notably in 2021, BJP had organised ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 7 and organised activities like distributing fruits, essentials to the needy, health check-up camps, Kisan Samman Diwas, etc.

People in 2022 will be able to contribute in various areas such as taking a pledge for TB Mukt Bharat; Life: Proplanet people; Blood Donation; Leading Digital India; Swachh Bharat; Vocal for Local to become Aatmanirbhar; Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat; Catch the rain.

Taking a pledge for TB Mukt Bharat

The NaMo App user can adopt a Tuberculosis patient and take the responsibility of providing him/her essential services. A certificate will also be digitally generated and conferred to the contributor.

Life: Proplanet people

This service option provides the opportunity to adopt the PM’s mantra of ‘Lifestyle for environment’. The users can also click photos and upload on the NaMo app’s interactive interface.

Blood Donation

By donating blood, the citizens will not only contribute to those who need it but also inspire others to follow suit.

Leading Digital India

Involves posting a photo, video about the adoption of a digital innovation in daily life or helping others with learning of digital practices.

Swachh Bharat

Photos, videos related to activities of cleaning vicinities, public places can be uploaded on the NaMo App.

Vocal for Local to become Aatmanirbhar

The NaMo App users will get an opportunity to upload a video or picture of a local vendor from whom they have purchased a locally-produced item.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

To showcase India’s vibrant diversity and beautiful culture, users will be able to use the NaMo App to upload videos celebrating the unique phenomenon that is India.

Catch the rain

An innovative solution to catch the rain water can be shared via a video, photo, which will enable raising the awareness about the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign.

Image: PTI