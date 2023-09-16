BJP To Launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' On Sunday As PM Modi Turns 73

The BJP will reach out to different sections of society and organise various welfare activities across the country as it launches 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on Sunday.

The exercise will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a practice the BJP has been following annually for the past several years.

The prime minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday.

With 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' falling on Sunday, Modi will launch his government's ambitious scheme, "PM Vishwakarma", which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion.

As practitioners of these traditional occupations come largely from Other Backward Classes, the scheme with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore is also being seen as the ruling BJP's outreach to the politically important segment.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 as well on Sunday.

Noting that it is Modi's vision of having a world class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country, officials said the operationalisation of YashoBhoomi at Dwarka will be a big boost to the exercise.

During the 'Sewa Pakhwara', BJP members are involved in a slew of activities, including reaching out to people with the government's various achievements and also welfare activities like blood donation camp, cleanliness drives and health camps.

BJP president J P Nadda has held meetings with the party's organisational leaders to chart out the details of programmes during the period.