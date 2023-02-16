BJP To Launch ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ In Poll Bound Karnataka From March 1

Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick-off the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in the state from March 1 to retain power for the second consecutive term.

The saffron party has set a target to win 150 seats in the 224-Karnataka assembly and the mega election campaign is intended to achieve this objective.

Four separate yatras from March 1

The ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ is planned such, it will be organised in the form of four separate yatras from March 1 and will continue for 20 days. These different yatras will begin from separate locations from the state and after completing its planned trajectory in 20 days, will meet at one common place. On the final day of the mega campaign, BJP has also planned to hold a mega-rally.

The 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' will consist of public meetings, road shows and a public relations campaign to communicate with the people. The BJP heavyweights like Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national president JP Nadda and former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa along with many other leaders will take part in the mega public reachout campaign to convince the voters to bring the party back to power.

BJP had earlier organised two campaigns in Karnataka - 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' and 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' to strengthen the party’s prospects for the assembly elections and is now planning a third 20 day ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ toward the effort of reaching out to the people of the state.

Karnataka assembly elections

The tenure of the 224 member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023 and the elections to the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023.

The previous assembly polls were held in May 2018, in which the government was formed by a coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, with H. D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

In 2019, in a dramatic turn of events, the government collapsed as several MLAs of the grand old party Congress and JD(S) resigned from the assembly. Subsequently BJP formed the government with B. S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister however he resigned on July 26, 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over as CM on July 28, 2021.

