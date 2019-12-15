BJP To Move Motion In Maharashtra Assembly Against Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar Remark

Miffed over Rahul Gandhi's statement over Savarkar, the BJP has now declared to move a condemnation motion in the Maharashtra Assembly. The former CM and the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis notified during a rally in Nagpur of the motion to be filed against the former Congress chief. At the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in Delhi led by Congress bigwigs, the former party chief said that he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

Earlier on Sunday, expressing his dismay over Rahul Gandhi's assertations and calling it "shameful", BJP's Fadnavis said that the Congress leader will fail to endure 12 hours of what Savarkar did for 12 years. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi is unaware of the Savarkar, the Hindu ideologue. Moreover, said that no one becomes a 'Gandhi' by just adding it to their name.

The BJP leader said, "Today, the statement of Rahul Gandhi is shameful. He maybe does not know anything about Savarkar. Facing imprisonment twice in the Kala Pani (Cellular Jail in Andamans) has happened only to one person, Veer Savarkar. No one has probably faced the torture that Savarkar did for 12 years inside the prison. Rahul Gandhi can't even spend 12 hours in such a prison and hence, he has no right to say this. One doesn't become a 'Gandhi' by just adding it to your name. It was an absolutely wrong statement."

"I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," Rahul Gandhi said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in the national capital.

Shiv Sena on Rahul's remark

Warning the Congress, the saffron party's ally, to refrain from insulting Shiv Sena's hero Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Saturday, issued a stern warning - ' We believe Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'. He added, 'Hopefully furthermore will not be required to be said on this'. He had also explained that Savarkar was a god who had sacrificed his life for independence like Nehru and Gandhi.

Shiv Sena which has formed an alliance with the 'secular' Congress, had released its 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme. Maintaining a balancing act between ideology and power in the state, Shiv Sena previously has often backed the BJP on prominent issues like the building of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, abrogation of Article 370 among others.

