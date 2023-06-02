BJP Top Brass Unhappy With Brij Bhushan Over Wrestlers Issue? WFI Chief 'told To Keep Mum'

The top brass of BJP seems to be unhappy with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as he was strictly asked not to interact with the media and let the investigation be impartial, however, he still went on to hold three news conferences. The move has now landed him in a tough situation with the top leadership of the party, as per sources.

Meanwhile, his 'Jan Chetna Maharally' which was supposed to be held on June 5 has been cancelled after the Ayodhya district administration denied permission for it.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on the World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied. He took to Facebook to announce the postponement of the rally at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegation against him.

Delhi Police files two FIRs

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs and 10 complaints against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers.

Republic TV has accessed the details of these two FIRs and complaints against the WFI president. According to the FIRs, the WFI boss has been accused of demanding sexual favours. The first FIR mentioned the allegations by six Olympians, while the second one mentioned the allegations levelled by the father of a minor.

Meeting by the Farmers' Union

Soram Sarv Khap panchayat on June 1 reserved its decision following the meeting in Muzaffarnagar on the wrestlers' protest. 'Mahapanchayat' was convened by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait to discuss the future strategy of the agitation. It was decided that the delegation would meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for wrestlers demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On May 30, protesting wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia assembled at the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar to immerse their medals, but with the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait, the decision was taken back.

He said that it wasn't right for the wrestlers to take such a big decision and asked for a five-day deadline.

Wrestlers demanding Bhushan's resignation

Top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of involvement in the sexual harassment of several women, including a minor. The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month demanding his arrest.

On May 28, the wrestlers were also detained by the Delhi police while marching towards the new Parliament to hold a Mahapanchayat on the day of its inauguration.