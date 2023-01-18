BJP Trying To Divert Attention From Real Issues: CPI-ML(L) On Ramcharitmanas Row

The CPI-ML(L), which supports Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan government from outside, on Tuesday claimed that the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ controversy in the state is an attempt of the BJP to divert the attention of the people from real issues.

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also asked people to foil the alleged attempts of communal forces that are planning to disrupt harmony in the society.

Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, who is an RJD leader, recently alleged that certain verses of the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ promoted social discrimination, and compared the popular version of the Ramayana to ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ penned by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar. The BJP has demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remove the minister from the Cabinet.

“BJP leaders will not talk about the situation in landslide-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand. They will also not talk about growing unemployment, farmer’s problems, price hikes and other important issues.

“People should be mindful of the conspiracies of the BJP, as it is cunningly trying to direct the political discourse towards a Hindu versus Muslim binary by raking up the Ramcharitmanas issue,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has also blamed BJP’s “conspiracy” for the controversy over the alleged insult to the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ by his cabinet colleague.

The CPI-ML(L)) general secretary demanded immediate formation of a ‘co-ordination committee’ and a ’Common Minimum Programme’ to ensure smooth functioning of the coalition government.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar comprises seven parties – the JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPIML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and the HAM.

Bhattacharya announced that the CPI-ML(L) will organise a mega rally on February 15 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which will be followed by its five-day national congress.

The CPI-ML(L) has 12 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)