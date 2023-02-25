BJP Vs AAP In MCD: From Violent Clashes In Night To Early Morning Poster Wars; Key Points

On Friday, unruly scenes were seen inside the House of Delhi's civic body after a massive fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors who were supposed to elect the Standing Committee members peacefully. Notably, the clash intensified after the councillors belonging to both sides started accusing each other of trying to influence the results of the Standing Committee elections. Accusing the Mayor of taking a biased decision, the BJP interrupted the counting of votes, leading to chaos in the MCD centre, followed by late-night drama.
Here are the key points of what happened last night in the MCD Standing Committee elections fiasco:
- BJP's Delhi unit has released a new poster a day after a full-blown physical scuffle, with the image of Atishi Marlena and captioned it 'AAP's "villain" who caused violence and dictatorship in the House'.
- On Friday, the Delhi councillors went berserk as they engaged in a fight slapping, punching, kicking and pulling each other's hair at the Civic centre. The councillors jostle and manhandled each other, following which the blame game started with BJP accusing AAP of tempering the elections and AAP accusing the saffron party of "hooliganism".
- BJP's Meenakshi Sharma showed her injury to the media as she was bleeding from a cut on her forearm. "Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House to sustain itself. Don’t know if she (Shelly Oberoi) is Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders from Kejriwal and other masters," she told ANI.
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called an emergency meeting late night Friday with top officials of the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs following the violence at MCD house.
- The high voltage drama shifted from the MCD civic centre to the Kamla Market police station on Friday night as the AAP Councillors demanded a complaint to be registered against BJP members after the violent scuffle at MCD civic centre. The Police, however, vacated the Kamala Market police station by chasing out AAP members.
- Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed that she was "fatally" attacked by the BJP while announcing the Standing Committee election results. "BJP councillors also misbehaved with other women councillors and pulled their dupatta," she further claimed during AAP's press conference on Friday.
- Shelly Oberoi requested an 'urgent appointment' with the Delhi police commissioner regarding the alleged attack on her. "Requested an urgent appointment with the @DelhiPolice Commissioner tomorrow regarding the attack on me by BJP Councillors in the MCD House!" Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi tweeted.
- BJP accused AAP MLA Atishi of instigating violence at the MCD civic centre. The saffron party released a video showing Atishi where she can be seen whispering something in her colleague's ear and fuelling the chaos.
- Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi announced that the Delhi Civic Center will be adjourned till February 27.