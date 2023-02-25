BJP Vs AAP In MCD: From Violent Clashes In Night To Early Morning Poster Wars; Key Points

On Friday, unruly scenes were seen inside the House of Delhi's civic body after a massive fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors who were supposed to elect the Standing Committee members peacefully. Notably, the clash intensified after the councillors belonging to both sides started accusing each other of trying to influence the results of the Standing Committee elections. Accusing the Mayor of taking a biased decision, the BJP interrupted the counting of votes, leading to chaos in the MCD centre, followed by late-night drama.

Here are the key points of what happened last night in the MCD Standing Committee elections fiasco: