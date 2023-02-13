BJP Walks Out Of Bengal Assembly After Speaker Stops LoP's Critique Of Guv's Address

The BJP on Monday staged a walkout in the Assembly after Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from completing his speech by Speaker Biman Bose.

As the House gathered after recess, Adhikari began delivering his speech, criticising the governor's inaugural address. The speaker, however, asked him not to make such allegations on the floor of the House.

The BJP legislative party, in protest, raised slogans against the speaker and staged a walkout in the assembly.

"I reserve my right to introduce privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for casting aspersions on the speaker," Banerjee then told the Assembly.

Later, during her speech, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Adhikari's conduct in the House.

