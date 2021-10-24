Quick links:
Image: Republicworld
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) welcomed Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's Saturday statement- 'terror under control in J&K'. Republic Media Network spoke to three BJP leaders- Kavinder Gupta, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, and Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP Vice President and they collectively welcomed Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks and slammed the Congress party for claiming that terrorism has not stopped in the valley.
J&K BJP VP- Yudhvir Sethi welcomes Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement:
"Ghulam Nabi Azad is a senior leader of Congress and the way he has given statement, we know about forces killing terrorists, tricolour being hoisted in Kashmir, no cases of stone-pelting and so much more positive development. He is only saying what's right and its good that he has changed the way to see things. Rahul Gandhi has no love for India or its culture and he is talking about being Kashmiri I welcome Ghulam Nabi Azad's statements.
"After August 5, 2019, the situation here has drastically changed. Previously we use to see stone-pelting, bandhs, hoisting of Pakistan's flag but today everything is under control. Ghulam Nabi Azad has shown the real face of terrorism because he knows the valley region. The situation here is getting better and in the coming time, it will improve. But Rahul Gandhi's politics lead the nation to a wrong direction," added Gupta.
"It is a welcome sign that in a serious matter like terrorism some people come forward and speak the truth rather than indulging in petty politics like Congress does and it is a well-known fact that after the abrogation of Article 370 was Historic. He has seen that the number of cases of stone-pelting has come down with better law and order situation and development is reaching the common people. The entire political delegation must unite in this matter. Congress is far away from the on-ground reality of Kashmir, they stay in their fancy bungalows and think they know Kashmir," added Gaurav Bhatia.