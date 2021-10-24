The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) welcomed Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's Saturday statement- 'terror under control in J&K'. Republic Media Network spoke to three BJP leaders- Kavinder Gupta, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, and Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP Vice President and they collectively welcomed Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks and slammed the Congress party for claiming that terrorism has not stopped in the valley.

J&K BJP VP- Yudhvir Sethi welcomes Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement:

"Ghulam Nabi Azad is a senior leader of Congress and the way he has given statement, we know about forces killing terrorists, tricolour being hoisted in Kashmir, no cases of stone-pelting and so much more positive development. He is only saying what's right and its good that he has changed the way to see things. Rahul Gandhi has no love for India or its culture and he is talking about being Kashmiri I welcome Ghulam Nabi Azad's statements.

Kavinder Gupta, former Dy CM says Ghulam Nabi Azad has seen the real Kashmir:

"After August 5, 2019, the situation here has drastically changed. Previously we use to see stone-pelting, bandhs, hoisting of Pakistan's flag but today everything is under control. Ghulam Nabi Azad has shown the real face of terrorism because he knows the valley region. The situation here is getting better and in the coming time, it will improve. But Rahul Gandhi's politics lead the nation to a wrong direction," added Gupta.

Gaurav Bhatia says Ghulam Nabi's statement a welcome sign