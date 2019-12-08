Manoj Tiwari: BJP Will Give Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Deceased In Delhi Fire

Post the fire mishap at Anaj Mandi in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari announced that his party will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of those deceased and Rs 25,000 to those injured in the accident. Nearly forty-three people died when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi. Most of the people who died included labourers who were sleeping inside the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at around 5 am.

"We can only express sorrow in this situation. This is a time of extreme sadness. I don't have any words to express," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. As of now, the death toll stands at 43 and over 60 people have been rescued. "So far the reason known is a short circuit. Some people died in the fire, others died due to asphyxiation. Let us wait for the reports of inquiry. This is concerning and we have to dig deep to understand the situation."

Manoj Tiwari also said that this is no time for a 'blame-game.' He said before an inquiry is made into this situation he does not want to hold anyone responsible or point fingers at the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal or the Delhi Municipal Corporation. "This is a very concerning matter. We have to go into the depths of it. I don't want to give any political statement on this at this moment. I only express my condolences to the people who have lost their families."

The BJP MP also announced financial aid to the families and people affected in the accident. "The time is to help the families, hence from the party's side, we would be donating 5 lakhs to family of those deceased and Rs 25,000 to those injured in the accident. This will be from the party's (BJP's) side."

Hardeep Singh Puri on the incident

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who had accompanied Manoj Tiwari also spoke on the incident."'Whether those affected are from Purvanchal, U.P or Bihar, it does not matter, all of them were our family. I would want to say on record that our responsibility and duty at this moment is to give help and aid to the families of those who are suffering." He spoke about how he understands the situation being from Delhi himself and states how the BJP government at the center has introduced the unauthorized colonies bill keeping in mind the development of such areas.

"Whether it is the industrial development's fault or the fire department's, I don't want to speak about that now. The second Manoj ji and other party members from Delhi received the information we reached as soon as we could."

