'BJP Will Retain Power In Himachal Pradesh': Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Sunday expressed optimism that the party would once again form government in the state.

Talking to the media here, he said heavy turnout of women voters indicates that the BJP would be victorious in the assembly polls held on November 12.

He said that the people would reject the Congress as they are aware of the lofty promises made by the grand old party earlier which they failed to fulfil.

Dhumal said the "double-engine" government has given pace to the development in the state.

He said that whenever the BJP came to power, the development rose to its peak and when the Congress party came to power, the development was haywire and corruption was at its peak.

The former CM said the claims of the Congress party leaders to form their government would fall flat.