The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BJP Withdraws Kisan Kathore’s Candidature For The Post Of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

General News

BJP in agreement with Maha Vikas Aghadi has withdrawn its candidature keeping in mind the respect of Speaker's post, as the Speaker is always neutral in conduct

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In the aftermath of Maharashtra's government formation, BJP has withdrawn Kisan Kathore's candidature for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. The Maha Vikas Aghadi met with senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP insisting to withdraw their candidature. Maharashtra's BJP President Chandrakant Patil has said that the speaker could be of any party but is always neutral in his conduct and above all politics and malevolence, hence, BJP in agreement with Maha Vikas Aghadi has withdrawn its candidature keeping in mind the respect of the speaker's post.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG