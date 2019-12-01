BJP Withdraws Kisan Kathore’s Candidature For The Post Of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

In the aftermath of Maharashtra's government formation, BJP has withdrawn Kisan Kathore's candidature for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. The Maha Vikas Aghadi met with senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP insisting to withdraw their candidature. Maharashtra's BJP President Chandrakant Patil has said that the speaker could be of any party but is always neutral in his conduct and above all politics and malevolence, hence, BJP in agreement with Maha Vikas Aghadi has withdrawn its candidature keeping in mind the respect of the speaker's post.