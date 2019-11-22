Delhi: BJP Women Workers Protest Against Kejriwal On Water Pollution, Call Him A Liar

Female workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest against Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal outside the Delhi Jal Board on Friday. Protesters say that the drinking water being provided to the residents of Delhi is toxic. The AAP leader lifted the infrastructural charges for water supply and sewer earlier today, said that Delhi households will be provided water free of cost.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standardisation study released by the Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday, Delhi has failed in almost 10 out of 11 polity parametres of drinking water. Talking to reporters at a press conference, Kejriwal turned down the water quality report, calling it politically motivated and wrong. "I am not interested in politics over the water issue," the AAP leader said. Health Minister Harshwardhan tweeted on the issue saying, "Arvind Kejriwal is giving poison to the people of Delhi in the name of free water."

"Delhi Chief Minister who cannot provide clean drinking water to the people is talking about providing free water. Charge us if you want, but provide clean drinkable water to the poeple." said one of the protesters.

'Kejriwal is a liar'

The BJP Mahila morcha told the media that their children are having rashes, cough and cold from the polluted water. The ladies lashed out at the CM, calling him a liar and an impersonator. "Earlier he was coughing alone, and now entire Delhi is coughing. He is not able to give clean water and air, this is why we have come here to protest," they said.

When informed that the AAP leader considers the reports as a politically motivated move, the outraged women said that, "MPs and all seventy 70 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) urged Kejriwal to listen to our complaints, but he never came, he sat in his office. Such a man is a liar. He is not ready to listen to us." Speaking of the Union Consumer Affairs Minister they said, "Ram Vilas Paswan is not from BJP, but he affirms that water is polluted in Delhi."

The protesting ladies demanded Kejriwal's resignation. "When the Chief Minister is unable to provide the basic needs of people, he should resign," they said. Another lady came ahead saying that if the CM could not handle the National Capital, then he should hand it over to them, as they would take better care of the city.

