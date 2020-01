Several BJP workers used paints to cover all the Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) graffiti that popped up on the walls of an abandoned building in Bengaluru's church street. ‘No CAA, No NRC’, ‘I will not show my papers’, ‘Detention Camps’, among others, were painted on the walls. Slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the BJP were also spotted along with a “Free Kashmir" graffiti.