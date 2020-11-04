BJP Workers In Maharashtra To Wear Black Badges Till Arnab Goswami Is Released

Protesting against the shocking assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, BJP workers in Maharashtra have announced that they would continue wearing black badges or black clothes till the time Arnab is not released from his illegal arrest by the Maharashtra Police.

"BJP workers in Maharashtra will wear black badges or black clothes until Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is released by police," announced senior party leader Chandrakant Patil.

Earlier the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had condemned the 'blatant trampling' of press freedom by the Maharashtra government. Tweeting through its official handle, ABVP asserted that the fourth pillar of democracy is 'under threat' in Maharashtra.

Arnab Goswami was arrested without any warrant or summons on Wednesday morning, at around 7:45 am; he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van without being allowed access to his legal team.

Read: ABVP Condemns Arnab Goswami's Illegal Arrest: 'Freedom Of Press Is Held Hostage'

Read: From Bhopal, Jammu To Delhi: Protests Erupt Across Nation Against Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Arnab assaulted, arrested without notice

The Mumbai Police barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning, physically assaulted him and put him in a police van, went in without any summons, documents or court papers. Over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Arnab's residence in Mumbai's Parel at 6:30 am and blocked all the entry and exit points soon after. It also blocked Republic Media Network's Editors Niranjan Narayanswamy and Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence.

Mumbai Police encounter-specialist API Sachin Vaze confirmed to Republic that Arnab Goswami was arrested in a case that has been closed, that has nothing to do with the TRP case in which there has been an attempt to implicate Republic. He has been taken to the Raigad police station after the assault.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

Read: Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Amid Nationwide Support Arnab Roars ‘people Will Win’

Read: Bombay High Court To Hear Arnab Goswami’s Illegal Arrest Plea At 3 Pm On Thursday