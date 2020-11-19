BJP Workers Lathi-charged In Cooch Behar, Guv Dhankhar Highlights State Machinery's Misuse

BJP workers were lathi-charged by the district Police in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Thursday after the workers protested and observed a 12-hour bandh. The BJP workers had called for the bandh in the wake of their party member being beaten to death on Wednesday. BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) was murdered during an alleged clash between the members of two community clubs when the process of idols immersion Goddess Kali was taking place. Allegedly he was lynched to death after he attempted to pacify the members of the clashing groups.

Expressing his strong disappointment over the law and order situation in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that political killings are on the rise in the state. He said, "I had written to the DGP on September 5, stating that the situation in the state has worsened. In reply, the DGP gave a two-line statement saying all is well. I again elaborated him in detail, that probably he has closed his eyes."

Speaking about the state government's interference and the politics involved, he said, "I have always advised to please keep the issue of law and order separate from politics. Even today, there are some officials who are playing a dangerous game which everyone is concerned about."

While speaking with media over the deteriorating situation, he added, "find out from your sources, how false charges are being implicated, how these people want to become front soldiers in politics. They are artillery and infantry of politics! This is a very dangerous thing. My views are within the ambit of the law. We must stop political violence. It is increasing. This can only be stopped when the government, police and administration start working like public servants."

There has been a surge in the incidents of political violence in the state which is to go to polls in next five to six months, especially against the BJP workers. The saffron party has slammed the ruling party, alleging that the deaths of its leaders and workers are being orchestrated by TMC. BJP has also stated on multiple occasions that the state police has failed to take any action on the deaths of the BJP workers and is merely working like TMC cadres.

Over 120 BJP workers killed in West Bengal

While BJP has alleged that the murders and attacks on BJP members have been committed by the ruling party, Senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh, however, has dismissed the allegations of the BJP saying, "The incident took place due to a local dispute. The police is investigating it. The BJP is trying to politicise the matter," he said.

Over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the TMC regime, over the last two years, revealed BJYM President Tejasvi Surya during his Nabbana rally last month. So far, over 12 political workers have been killed in the state since June. Meanwhile, aiming for 200 plus seats in the upcoming assembly elections, BJP is planning to ramp up the poll preparations in the state with party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are said to make separate visits to the state every month, to boost the morale of ground workers and also check the preparations.

