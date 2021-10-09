BJP Workers' Lynchings In Lakhimpur Not Murder But A Reaction, Rakesh Tikait Justifies

Stoking controversy over the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy that killed eight people last week, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday that the death of BJP workers during the violence was a 'reaction to their action.'

Speaking to the media on the unfortunate incident that has triggered widespread uproar in Uttar Pradesh, Tikait said there was no planning involved in the incident, therefore the killing of three BJP workers 'does not amount to murder.'

"People in the car attacked the farmers. What happened with them was a reaction to their actions. It does not amount to murder. I do not blame the farmers for the BJP workers' death," said the BKU leader.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A violent clash broke out during farmers' protest in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 3 BJP workers, 4 farmers and a journalist.

As per the FIR lodged by the UP police, three vehicles ferrying Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish and 15-20 unknown persons allegedly drove towards the protest site in Banbirpur village at high speed. The complainant alleged that Mishra, who was was sitting on the left seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, fired at protesters and began to mow down farmers.

Claiming that two farmers succumbed to bullet injuries, the complainant added that Misra's three cars then drove at high speed through the protest which left many of them injured. After this, it is alleged Ashish Misra opened fire and fled the spot. However, the Union Minister and his son have denied these charges claiming that they were not present at the site. On Saturday, Ashish Mishra has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police after he was questioned in the case.

The Supreme Court on Friday conducted a suo-moto hearing on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, during which Queen's Counsel Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of the UP government, denied claims of alleged firing at the farmers. Citing post mortem report of the deceased farmers, Salve said there were no gunshot wounds found on the victim's bodies.

"I was told that the post mortem did not show gun shot injury. They have found two cartridges, may be he had a bad aim and he missed it. But the manner in which car was driven, allegations are true. I am saying allegations are true and there is a 302 case. That is why a notice under Sections 160 of the CRPC was sent to Ashish Misra," the senior SC lawyer apprised the top court.

The UP police lodged FIR lodged against Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338. The government has also constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. The matter is also being heard in the Supreme Court.

Farmers' union announces rail-roko andolan

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of tge farmers' unions has decided to take out a 'Kalash Yatra' in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh starting October 23 in protest against the Lakhimpur violence. The protesting farmers have also called for a 'rail roko' demonstration on October 18 to reject the UP government's judicial probe into the matter.

The SKM has decided that if their demands of Ashish Mishra's arrest and the removal of Ajay Mishra are not met, a nationwide rail roko demonstration will be staged. Moreover, the SKM has also called for a 'mahapanchayat' in Lucknow on October 26.

October 12 has been declared as the “antim ardaas” when the last rites of the deceased farmers will be conducted on that day.