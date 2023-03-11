BJP Workers Seeking Justice For Widows Of Pulwama Martyrs Detained; Visuals Accessed

As thousands of women and BJP workers were protesting against the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan over the insult of the widows of Pulwama martyrs, Republic TV on Saturday, March 11 accessed the video of the women being detained by the state police. Demanding justice for the Veer Naris, the protesters belonging to the saffron party also raised slogans like ‘Gehlot Sarkar Murdabad’ and ‘Tanashahi nahi chalegi’.

“This government of Congress in Rajasthan is insulting us all. We will not tolerate this injustice. We will continue with our fight till the time the government does not listen to our demands,” said one of the protesters who was being detained by the police.

“The Chief Minister has to listen to us. He will have to definitely face the consequences. He can not turn a blind eye like this,” another protester said while speaking to Republic.

BJP protests in Jaipur

Hours after the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government allegedly detained the widows of Pulwama martyrs, the BJP workers launched a protest in Jaipur against the state government and demanded justice for the widows. Following the protest, the Rajasthan police detained the protesting leaders belonging to the saffron party.

The BJP workers were staging protest seeking the fulfillment of the commitments made to the widows of Pulwama martrys holding demonstrations for the last 11 days outside the residence of Chief Minister Gehlot. They were detained from the protest site by the Rajasthan police and were moved to an undisclosed location.

Widows of Pulwama martyrs detained

In efforts to remove the protesting women from the protest site, the Rajasthan police early in the morning on Friday removed the widows of the three soldiers who died in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the protest site outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's residence and were shifted to the hospitals.

The widows have been protesting since February 28 against Rajasthan government and launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago, stating that the government did not fulfill the promises made to them. The demands of the widows include the construction of roads and the installation of statues of the martyrs in their villages. They are also demanding that their relatives should be given a government job on compassionate grounds.