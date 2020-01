The BJP workers of Jharkhand on Saturday carried out protests at the state's capital Rachi over the killing of 7 villagers in Chaibasa. According to reports, the BJP workers were seen holding placards asking Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as to why they have been silent over the incident.

In a horrific incident, seven villagers were killed in the jungles of Burugelikera village of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand allegedly by the Pathalgadhi supporters