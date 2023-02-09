BJP Workers Stage Protest Against Kerala State Budget In Kochi; Several Detained

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday staged a massive protest against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in Kerala's Kochi after the state government hiked taxes in the budget. BJP workers staged a sit-in dharna and alleged that the Budget is not in line with their demands.

Police officials lathi-charged and used water cannons against the protestors to disperse the workers while protestors were seen climbing up the barricades in retaliation. Later, officials detained several BJP workers for protesting against the Kerala government.

The Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP also announced that it will organise a march to the Assembly today against the budget proposal to impose cess on fuel. Earlier on Sunday, BJP state president K Surendran said the party would start an agitation against the anti-people budget and the government's wrong policies from Monday.

This comes after the Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said on Wednesday that there would not be any changes to the fuel cess announced in the Budget. Notably, massive protests have erupted across the state against the social security cess of Rs 2 introduced by the government for every litre of petrol and diesel.