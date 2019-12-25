BJP Workers Take Out A Rally In Support Of The CAA In Mumbai

BJP workers in Mumbai came out on the streets on Wednesday in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and appealed to the people to dismiss any rumours regarding the Act. Speaking to ANI, Rajeshri Palane, Mumbai BJP Secretary said, "We have come on the streets not as BJP workers but as patriots against those who are creating violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. These people are spreading rumours and instigating others including Muslims against the Act. The Act will not take away the rights of any citizen instead it will only strengthen the nation,"

'Parties like Congress cannot digest it'

"This government has begun the work to sort out the age-old issues in the country and so the opposition parties like Congress cannot digest it. We support the CAA and we believe that the migrants should get the right of citizenship in our country because where will they go if we will not support them," Pramod Kumar Pandey, a party worker said

Amit Shah on pan-India NRC

The government insists that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not anti-Muslim, and says Indian Muslims need not worry. Home Minister Amit Shah initially said the NRC, a citizenship verification drive that left out nearly 2 million people in Assam, would be implemented nationwide. But two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that there will be no NRC across the country, Shah in line with the PM said, “There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament. The party manifesto is in its own place and when it does happen, it cannot be done in a hidden way. Everyone will know when it happens."

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

