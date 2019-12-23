BJP Working President JP Nadda Slams Opposition For Fearmongering Over CAA

Post participating in a mega pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kolkata, West Bengal, BJP's working National President JP Nadda on Monday addressed a public meeting in support of CAA in Shyambazar, West Bengal.

The BJP leader spoke about the large gathering of supporters in the BJP rally and said, " We've seen several changing possibilities in Bengal in the past. Today's picture, though, was unprecedented. The energy was infectious and it took us 3 hours to reach here. We can see that change is coming to the State."

"Rahul and Sonia have forgotten what their forefathers said"

Attacking the opposition parties over their protest over CAA, Nadda reminded them of Mahatma Gandhi's promise to take back Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed that promise. He said, " On 26th December 1947, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan can always come back to India and it is the responsibility of Indian Govts to take care of them if they come back. PM Modi completed that promise." He also slammed Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for forgetting the words of their forefathers.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have forgotten what their forefathers have said. How can they talk about leading a nation? Their information is so limited. It's clear. They aren't listening to Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi Ji," he stated.

During the rally, Nadda also reasserted that the act gives citizenship and does not take citizenship from any existing citizen of India. He also called out Mamata Banerjee for once speaking against infiltrators and now changing her opinions against them. He said, " Mamata Banerjee had protested against infiltrators in Parliament. She has changed. She isn't our didi anymore. Police did nothing in Darjeeling when Nepalis protested on speaking Nepali over Bangla, her police fired on them."

BJP's National Working President also took the stage and called out Pakistan for not keeping its side of the promise made in the 'Nehru-Liaquat pact. He said, "Jawaharlal Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan had signed a pact to save the rights of minorities in both countries. Sadly, Pakistan did not keep its promise." Adding further to his statement he also questioned Pakistan over the decreasing population of Hindus. "In 1951, the population of non-Muslims in Pakistan was 23 per cent. That stands at 3 per cent today. Where did this 20 per cent of people go? Did they vanish? Were they converted forcibly?"

