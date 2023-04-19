BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Hacked To Death In Dharwad, Tejasvi Surya Alleges 'political' Hand

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth morcha leader Praveen Kammar was allegedly hacked to death in Dharwad, Karnataka. The local police said unknown drunk miscreants allegedly attacked Kammar for personal reasons and the probe is underway. Few people have been taken into custody and a case has been registered by the police.

However, BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya, alleged that the murder of the Dharwad BJP Yuva Morcha executive member and Kuttoor gram panchayat Vice President was orchestrated by his 'political rivals'.

With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member & Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar.



He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night.



BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers & pray for his Sadgati. pic.twitter.com/eI6SW1nKEh — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 19, 2023

BJP MP alleges 'political' angle to murder

Following the murder, Tejasvi Surya has demanded that the killers should be arrested immediately and stated that Kammar's political rivals may be behind the killing, “With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member & Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night. BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers & pray for his Sadgati," he tweeted.

Karnataka goes to the polls in a single-phase on May 10 and the counting will be held on May 13.