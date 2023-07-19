BJP's 4-member Panel Submits Report To JP Nadda In Bihar Leader's Death Probe

The four-member BJP committee constituted to probe the Bihar violence submitted their final report to party president JP Nadda in New Delhi. The incident is related to the recent lathi charge by the state police on their workers and the death of party leader Vijay Kumar Singh in Patna. The committee comprised of Raghubar Das, Manoj Tiwari, Sunita Duggal, and Vishnu Dayal Ram, who examined all the facts and figures related to the incident and recommended both court and immediate CBI inquiry into the matter.

4-member Committee submits report on Bihar Violence

The probe committee was constituted a day after the BJP leader Vijay Singh was allegedly killed during the police lathi charge in Patna. Several other leaders were also injured in the incident while marching towards the Bihar Assembly to protest against the posting of teachers in the state. The party accused the Nitish Kumar government of using brutal force to suppress the protest.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das is the convenor of the four-member committee as the committee visited Patna to investigate further and have now submitted their findings to JP Nadda. The report submitted today highlights the severity of the incident, and the demand for a court and CBI enquiry signifying the urgency to investigate the matter thoroughly.

While speaking to Republic TV, Raghubar Das said, "The government was completely shaken by its failures and used the administration as a tool kit to hide its shortcomings. The elderly, children, and women were subjected to brutal lathi charges."

Earlier, the BJP alleged that the death of its Jehanabad district general secretary, Vijay Singh, was a "pre-planned conspiracy" of the state government to thwart the people of Bihar from seeking justice and their rights.

In response, the district administration in Patna refuted the claim, stating that no injury marks were found on Vijay Singh's body. They stated that Singh was found unconscious on the roadside in Chhajju Bagh locality and was later taken to PMCH, the state's largest government hospital.

BJP national president JP Nadda strongly condemned the police action and the "dictatorial" mindset of the Nitish Kumar government. He criticised the lathi charge and held the state government responsible for the incident and accused the Grand Alliance government of attacking democracy to protect against corruption.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi also expressed his dismay over the incident, stating that Vijay Kumar Singh died in a brutal police lathi charge.