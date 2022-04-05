Taking a dig at the central government for continous hikes in petrol and diesel prices, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Leader Sanjay Singh stated on Tuesday that during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP made a remark indicating that they will increase the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise for 20 days straight.

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh said, “During the entire election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP kept saying that we are contesting on 80-20. They were trying to say that we will continue to increase the price of petrol and diesel by 80-80 paise continuously for 20 days. That’s what they do, giving sweet poison.”

The AAP leader went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should convene an all-party meeting and make the truth known to everyone in the country.

Sanjay Singh said, “But he is not going to do so. There should be an open discussion in a democracy. But the question will arise that even when the price of crude oil was low in the international market, he did not reduce it, and when the crude oil price increased, he did not increase it. But as soon as the elections are over, he started giving the excuse of an increase in crude oil prices in the international market. To increase inflation, the BJP presents a very weak argument.”

BJP is scared of AAP in Delhi, says Sanjay Singh

While reading a copy of the Constitution and referring to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) integration bill, Singh said, “The bill of MCD integration is a bill to tangle the soul of India and the Constitution. According to the constitution, the state government and the Vidhan Sabha have the right to conduct elections in the municipality and to make laws regarding the municipalities. This unconstitutional bill is being passed in Parliament.”

The AAP leader went on to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should now admit that they are scared of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. The MCD integration bill was opposed in the Lok Sabha and it will be opposed in the Rajya Sabha as well. No one is in support of it and all the opposition parties will oppose it in Rajya Sabha today, as it is a dictatorship to snatch the rights of the states.

"The central government is behind AAP," Singh continued. The work against us here began as soon as our government was created in Delhi."

"When the Punjab administration was constituted, it decided to implement the Central Service Rule in Chandigarh, in violation of the Act of 1966." "The central government should step in and find a solution by convening all of the leaders," Singh added.

The AAP MP is pleading with the Centre to intervene in the Punjab and Haryana governments' claim to Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Singh made a remark on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying,“What he says, it is not news, but when he stays quiet, that is the news. If you give him any work with the Dalai Lama, he will fight with him too.”

Image: Twitter/@ANI