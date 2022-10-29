BJP's Amit Malviya Files Criminal Complaint Against 'The Wire' In Fake News Scandal

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against digital portal 'The Wire' in the fake news scandal after it published "fabricated" stories against Meta and BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya and later retracted them. The criminal complaint was registered by Malviya.

The complaint addressed to the Delhi Police Special Commissioner-Crime against 'The Wire' and its founding editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu, and Deputy editor and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen has demanded action punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections offence punishable us 420, 468, 469, 471, 500 г/w 120B and 34.

In the now retracted articles, The Wire had claimed that BJP's Information and Technology cell chief Amit Malviya had certain special privileges to get posts removed from Instagram, which is owned by Meta. The allegations were denied by Meta.

'Tarnished my reputation,' says Amit Malviya

On Friday, Malviya had accused 'The Wire' and some unknown persons of entering into a "criminal conspiracy" to tarnish his reputation. He also noted that the website has apologised to readers and withdrawn the stories but refrained from apologising to him despite "maligning and tarnishing my reputation and causing serious harm to my professional career".

"My role requires me to vociferously advocate the BJP's point of view on national issues across platforms. This role is based on trust and camaraderie between me and my interlocutors across platforms and more importantly with the public. However, The Wire's stories have vitiated the atmosphere and severely dented relationships and trust built over years in order for me to carry out the functions of my responsibility," Malviya had said.

"Consequently, I am left with no option other than to seek appropriate legal remedies against The Wire and its management/reporters," he added.