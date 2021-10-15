BJP's Amit Malviya Hits Out At Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Over 'horrific' Jashpur Car Killing

In a horrific incident, a speeding SUV rammed at least 20 unsuspecting people during the Dussehra celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur Nagar on Friday.

Following the gruesome incident, various videos went viral on social media which showcased a speeding car deliberately running over a group of people gathered for Durga idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon. As per sources, one person was declared dead during the incident while dozens were critically injured. Now, BJP leader and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has slammed Chhattishgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over the Jashput incident.

Slamming CM Bhupesh Baghel, Amit Malviya asked a series of questions of the Chhattisgarh administration. Malviya, in his tweet, asked how there was no Police protection during the Durga idol immersion procession. The BJP leader further asked how a speeding car was allowed to get close to the devotees.

The Chattisgarh administration and CM Bhupesh Baghel have much to answer on the horrific tragedy that has played out in Jaspur.

How come there was no police barricading during Durga idol immersion procession? How was a speeding car allowed to get this close to the Hindu devotees? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 15, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the car was allegedly loaded with a huge quantity of 'ganja' and was on the run. It was caught after people chased the car and the driver was thrashed.

Jashpur car incident: 2 arrested

According to information received from the office of the Jashpur Superintendent of Police, two accused in the road accident have been arrested. They have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26). The two are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Police said that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

As per Republic sources, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has taken note of the incident and discussed it with Jashpur SP and Collector. The Minister directed them to provide proper treatment to the injured and strict action against the accused.

Calling it a heartbreaking incident, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel informed that an inquiry has been ordered.

"The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared," he said.

(Image: ANI/PTI)