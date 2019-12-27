Amit Malviya Exposes Cong Provocation, Posts Video Of Odisha Neta's 'burn Everything' Call

Amid BJP’s charge that the Congress has been instigating the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP I-T cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Friday posted a video of a Congress leader allegedly provoking violence. In the video, Congress leader Pradeep Majhi purportedly says, "Keep petrol & diesel ready. The moment you get an order, set everything on fire." Commenting on the video, Malviya alleged that Majhi’s statement was an indictment of Congress president Sonia Gandhi who did not appeal for peace after the CAA violence. He taunted that the Congress party cadres got 'confused' by her silence.

Read: 'Unity In Diversity' To Quashing CAA Rumours: Here Are Highlights Of PM Modi's Speech

Read: GVL Narasimha Rao Accuses Cong Of Lying Over CAA, Retorts 'was Manmohan Singh Communal?'

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accuses Congress

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also reacted to the video. He observed that the Congress leader in question was a former MP from Odisha. Thereafter, he asserted that no more proof was required to prove that Congress was instigating the violence in the country.

Congress’ former MP in Odisha was caught on camera directing the @INCIndia workers to be ready with petrol ..and upon his direction to burn & destroy!!

Do we need any more proof on who’s instigating the violence?? pic.twitter.com/0KxzwCCSXp — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 27, 2019

Read: First Time, Top Congress Leader Kirip Chaliha Admits Party Allowed Infiltrators For Votes

'No Regrets' says Majhi

Majhi, however, said he had "no regrets" over passing such an instruction to party workers. "We have to adopt Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's policy when the government does not react over the rape and murder of innocent girls in this tribal-dominated district," Majhi told reporters. He said "We can no more keep mum. First, a minor girl in Kundali was gang-raped by jawans. Now, another minor girl was gang-raped and murdered in Nabarangpur. This is too much." The former lawmaker also claimed that the police inaction had forced them to take the law into their own hands.

Read: WATCH: Fmr Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Admits ‘We Built Detention Centres'; Any Response, Rahul?