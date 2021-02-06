BJP's Amit Malviya Pulls Up Punjab Govt For 'draconian Provisions' In State's Own Farm Law

BJP leader Amit Malviya pulled up the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government for imposing 'draconian provisions' on the farmers in the state in the name of contract farming law. The BJP IT cell leader slammed the Congress government for enacting the contract farming law which provided for a 1-month jail term or Rs 5 lakh fine if a farmer goes back on his contract or agreement. Further, Amit Malviya claimed that there was no punitive provision for the farmers in the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre. Taking to Twitter to share a document of the contract farming law passed in Punjab, Amit Malviya questioned why no farmers protested against the draconian laws.

Contract farming law enacted by Punjab government provides for 1 month jail and 5 lakh fine if the farmer reneges on his commitment. There is no punitive provision against the farmer in the laws framed by center.



How come no farmer protest ever against such draconian provisions? pic.twitter.com/7j8xG4I176 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 6, 2021

AAP-Congress faceoff over Farm Laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party for their leaders walking out of an all-party meeting convened to evolve a consensus on the Centre’s agriculture laws and the farmers' agitation. Amarinder said this has once again “exposed the double standards” of Arvind Kejriwal's party, which continued to put its “vested political interests” above those of the farmers. Minutes before the resolution in support of the agitating farmers was to be passed, AAP leaders, including Harpal Singh Cheema, walked out of the meeting in protest against the CM's refusal to accept their demand for deployment of the Punjab Police personnel to protect the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders.

“After pretending for nearly four hours that they were one with the rest of Punjab in supporting the farmers in their hour of crisis, the AAP members walked out over a demand which no state government can accept,” said the chief minister in a statement here. “Clearly, they had no intention, from the outset, of supporting the state and its farmers, which explains their convenient walkout minutes before the resolution was to be voted on,” he alleged.

What are the Centre's farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

