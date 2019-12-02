BJP's Ananth Hegde Claims Fadnavis Was Made CM To Prevent Misuse Of Centre's Funds

In a sensational development, BJP leader from Karnataka on Monday has claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra despite lacking majority to prevent the misuse of Centre's fund. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the leader can be heard saying that the Maharashtra CM had access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre and he moved it back to Centre. he said that it was done to prevent misuse Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government.

BJP leader Ananth K Hegde in Uttara Kannada yesterday: You all know our man in Maharashtra became CM for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn't we know that we don't have majority and yet he became CM. This is the question everyone is asking. pic.twitter.com/DsWKV2uJjs — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

He added: "A CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena govt comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM&in 15hrs he moved Rs40,000 Cr back to Centre."

Devendra Fadnavis became CM for four days

In a massive turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 24, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party. Two days after this sensational development, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from his post.

Soon after his resignation, Devendra Fadnavis also resigned and said that BJP will sit in Opposition. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi unanimously chose Uddhav Thackeray as the next CM of the state. This happened after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

