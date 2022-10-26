BJP's Annamalai Questions Stress On Cylinder Angle In Coimbatore Blast; Slams Stalin Govt

Days after the explosion of the cylinder-laden Maruti 800 near Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore, Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai made some startling observations on Republic's Debate at 10 on Wednesday, October 26. In an exclusive conversation with Arnab Goswami, Annamalai highlighted the peculiarity of the case- 'since day 1, for over 48 hours, everyone is parroting the same story of it being a cylinder blast'.

"But the whole of Coimbatore and the trusted people who were there, they have seen nails, they have seen ball bearings even when the cylinder burst. They questioned the DGP also, and he said 'you need not worry about that.. we are clear that it was a cylinder blast'," the BJP President said.

'We have seized explosives but they have asked us not to talk about it...'

During the exclusive conversation, Annamalai pointed out how they waited for 48 hours before calling a press conference. Elaborating on what happened before the reporters, the BJP Tamil Nadu chief said, "We questioned that you have seized more than 50 kgs of explosive but you have not accounted for it, you haven't disclosed, you have not even booked an FIR. Even an FIR that you have booked, you have booked under a simple section and not UAPA. So, I believe asking questions is never a hindrance to any investigation."

He claimed that he received information from a lot of 'conscientious police officers' that they have seized explosives but somehow they are not allowing us to talk about it. On being asked who are the 'they', he said, "The state government and the senior police officers."

#CoimbatoreCoverup | I believe asking questions is no hindrance for any probe. Conscientious police officers told us they've seized explosives but they're not able to report it: @annamalai_k, Tamil Nadu BJP chief https://t.co/nbh67caFDg pic.twitter.com/jfbaM5IPcD — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2022

Coimbatore blast

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked against the accused in the car explosion that killed one person, Coimbatore police revealed on Tuesday, hours after announcing the arrest of five people for the crime. The arrested were identified by the police as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Muhammed Nawaz Ismail, all in their 20s.

The exclusive details accessed by Republic TV suggest that all five suspects are alleged ISIS sympathisers. Feroz Ismail, who was seen in the CCTV footage, was deported from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020. Ismail had allegedly browsed for "how to make a bomb".

The electronic devices of all five accused have been sent for forensic examination.