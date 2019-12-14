The Debate
The Debate
BJP's Ashish Shelar On Woman Who Attempted Suicide In Mantralaya

General News

BJP's Ashish Shelar commented on the unfortunate attempt by a woman to commit suicide in Mantralaya, the state government headquarters

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP's Ashish Shelar commented on the unfortunate attempt by a woman to commit suicide in Mantralaya, the state government headquarters. He said, the police, under the 'Maha Vikas Agadhi', are causing havoc in the lives of ordinary people.

According to information, she had been reportedly making the rounds of Mantralaya to seek release of her husband who is in the custody of the local police for some offences, but failed to get anything

Talking about the implementation of CAA in Maharashtra, Ashish slammed the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' reminding Uddhav Thackeray that Balasaheb Thackeray had promised the natives of Maharashtra that he would weed out migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh from the state. 

Published:
COMMENT
