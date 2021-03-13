BJP's Central Election Committee Meeting To Finalise Candidate List For Poll-bound States

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to hold a meeting in order to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the poll-bound states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, according to the sources.

On Wednesday, BJP announced the names of three candidates for Assam. Similarly, the BJP had earlier released the list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Congress CEC Meets To Finalise Candidate List

On Friday, Congress's Central Election Committee meeting was held to finalise the candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the poll-bound states.

BJP's To Hold Marathon Election Campaigns

Ahead of the upcoming marathon assembly elections across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to hold campaigns in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala from next week till the end of March. While PM Modi is expected to hold election rallies in:

March 18- West Bengal's Purulia

March 20- Contai

March 21- Bakura

HM Shah will visit Bengal and Assam on March 14 and 15. He will return to the two states holding election rallies on March 17, 21, and 23 in Assam and on March 19, 26, and 27 in West Bengal. Thereafter, Shah will move South to address election rallies in Kerala between March 24 and 25.

EC announces Election Dates

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively.

Assam (3-phase election)

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Kerala (Single-phase election)

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

West Bengal (8-phase election)

294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

Puducherry (Single-phase election)

30 seats (5-SC)

1559 polling stations

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.