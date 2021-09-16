BJP's DK Aruna Demands Sept 17 To Be Celebrated As 'Telangana Liberation Day'

DK Aruna, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Vice-President, demanded on Thursday, that September 17 should be officially celebrated as 'Telangana Liberation Day'. This is a critical date in the state's history. Telangana gained independence on September 17, 1948, while the rest of India did it on August 15, 1947. During the Telangana movement, Chief Minister KCR exploited this anniversary to stoke people's emotions.

The chief minister previously mentioned commemorating Telangana's Liberation Day, but now he doesn't even mention it, according to Aruna. She added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be in Nirmal on September 17 for a meeting and that anyone who wanted to commemorate Telangana's Liberation Day could attend. She stated that from September 17 to October 7, they will host a variety of events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20-year political career as a Chief Minister and Prime Minister is coming to an end. They are holding a number of events in honour of the occasion, including blood donation drives, health camps, and clothes distribution to the underprivileged. It will be carried out across India, according to Aruna.

DK Aruna slammed Telangana Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao for failing to keep his election pledges, alleging that KTR made several lies during his recent visit to Gadwal. She claimed that he is only capable of lying. Valmikis were promised to be added to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community, but nothing has happened yet, according to her. She challenged him to speak about Gadwal's development and progress over the last seven years.

She stated, “Even as an opposition leader, I fulfilled my promise of providing a status of the district of Gadwal."

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the state government to formally commemorate ‘Liberation Day' on September 17. This was the day the princely state of Hyderabad (of which Telangana was a part) was annexed to India in 1948. This demand has been put forth since 2014. On September 17, 1948, the princely state of Hyderabad became the last to join the Indian union. It became a part of India as a result of Operation Polo, a military operation led by Indian army general JN Choudhuri.

