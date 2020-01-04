BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Congress For Insensitive Approach Towards Kota Infant Deaths

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress government for their insensitive approach towards the grave matter of increasing death tolls in Kota hospital of Rajasthan. Speaking to Republic TV, Gaurav Bhatia said while the entire nation stands with the families facing the crisis in Kota Priyanka is arrogantly running away from her duties.

In response to Mayawati's attack on Priyanka Vadra asking her to visit Kota to check on the families of infants, the Congress leader had said, "She (Mayawati) should go and visit Kota."

Targeting the Congress leaders, Gaurav Bhatia said: "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi sit on their ivory towers disconnected with the common man. They are completely insensitive to the suffering of people in Rajasthan. The entire nation stands with the families who are facing a crisis because of the Congress government's careless approach, and Pryianka Vadra is arrongantly shirking her responsibilties" The BJP spokesperson added.

Recalling that a green carpet was being rolled out in Kota hospital before the arrival of Health Minister, Gaurav said that the ministers walk on carpets instead of taking the steps to ensure no unfortunate death of infants takes place in the hospital.

This is the insensitive politics that Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress practice, Bhatia said in conclusion.

Protests erupt outside JK Lon Hospital

On Friday, protests erupted outside Kota's JK Lon Hospital over the death of over 100 infants. Around 107 infant deaths have been reported from government-run JK Lon Hospital all within a span of one month sending a wave of shock across the state and the nation.

Seeing no strong statements of assurance, protestors reached the hospital in anger, around a dozen were even detained. According to the police, the detention was carried out as a precautionary measure and to maintain law and order in the area.

Poor infrastructure leading to infant deaths

According to Union Health ministry officials, a preliminary probe has suggested that over 70 per cent of important equipment, including infusion pumps, warmers, oxymeters, nebulisers, meant for newborns, were not in a working condition at the JK Lon hospital and there was a paucity of staff in the paediatrics department.

As per the statistics quoted by the state authorities, 963 children have died in the year 2019 at J K Lon government hospital while this figure was above 1000 in the preceding year.

