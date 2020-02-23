BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Shatrughan Sinha On Pak Visit, Terms INC 'Pak National Congress'

On Sunday, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia responded to the latest revelations about Shatrughan Sinha's visit to Pakistan calling it 'unpardonable' and 'unacceptable'. On Saturday, Pakistan President Arif Ali made an explosive claim that Shatrughan Sinha on his visit to Lahore had backed Pakistan President Alvi’s concern on the alleged lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to this Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is very sad that leaders from Congress go to Pakistan and then they side with Pakistan, trying to wake the interests of our country."

'Pakistan National Congress'

"No Indianness is left in the name of the Indian National Congress, the name should be changed to Pakistan National Congress. From Rahul Gandhi being liked by Hafiz Sayeed and others, Mani Shankar Aiyar asking Pakistan to remove Narendra Modi, now it's Shatrughan Sinha who shows his love and affection to Pakistan."

'This is purely a personal visit'

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Sinha described his visit to Pakistan. He mentioned that it was a strictly personal trip to attend the marriage of Pakistani filmmaker Mian Ehsan’s grandson. The Congress leader stated that the guests including actress Reema Khan, former Lahore HC Chief Justice M Yawar Ali, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa and Telecom Chairman Brigadier Vaqar. Meanwhile, Sinha is yet to clarify his position on this statement issued by Pakistan.

Mian Ahmed is the worthy grandson of the most celebrated filmmaker & pioneers of Pakistan film industry #MianEhsan.This is purely a personal visit nothing official, nor political about it. The Eshan family have visited us several times in the past & the last time for my son pic.twitter.com/0XkiKoZkNa — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 22, 2020

where the Honorable President's wife also joined in. Great gesture indeed! Though the meeting lasted for quite some time, it was purely social, personal and purely a courtesy call to give profound regards. We discussed so many things on social and cultural issues but no politics — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 23, 2020

was discussed. Nothing political or official about it. My friends, well-wishers and supporters and of course the media should realize that one shouldn't discuss the politics or policies of countries on foreign soil when one isn't competent, qualified & authorized by the Govt. pic.twitter.com/F6toXLXUjx — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 23, 2020

