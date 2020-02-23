The Debate
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Shatrughan Sinha On Pak Visit, Terms INC 'Pak National Congress'

General News

On Sunday, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia responded to the latest revelations about Shatrughan Sinha's visit to Pakistan calling it 'unpardonable' and 'unacceptable'.

On Sunday, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia responded to the latest revelations about Shatrughan Sinha's visit to Pakistan calling it 'unpardonable' and 'unacceptable'. On Saturday, Pakistan President Arif Ali made an explosive claim that Shatrughan Sinha on his visit to Lahore had backed Pakistan President Alvi’s concern on the alleged lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to this Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is very sad that leaders from Congress go to Pakistan and then they side with Pakistan, trying to wake the interests of our country."

Read: Shatrughan Sinha calls Babulal Marandi's 'ghar wapsi' a 'master stroke' by HM Amit Shah

'Pakistan National Congress' 

"No Indianness is left in the name of the Indian National Congress, the name should be changed to Pakistan National Congress. From Rahul Gandhi being liked by Hafiz Sayeed and others, Mani Shankar Aiyar asking Pakistan to remove Narendra Modi, now it's Shatrughan Sinha who shows his love and affection to Pakistan." 

Read: Shatrughan Sinha spotted in Pakistan’s Lahore; attends actor Reema Khan’s wedding

'This is purely a personal visit' 

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Sinha described his visit to Pakistan.  He mentioned that it was a strictly personal trip to attend the marriage of Pakistani filmmaker Mian Ehsan’s grandson. The Congress leader stated that the guests including actress Reema Khan, former Lahore HC Chief Justice M Yawar Ali, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa and Telecom Chairman Brigadier Vaqar. Meanwhile, Sinha is yet to clarify his position on this statement issued by Pakistan.

Read: Shatrughan Sinha calls Babulal Marandi's 'ghar wapsi' a 'master stroke' by HM Amit Shah

 Read: Victims' families 'shattered' as Ansal brothers avoid further jail time for Uphaar fire

