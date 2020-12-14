BJP's Gaurav Goel Decries Arrest Of Republic CEO, Seeks Intervention Of President Kovind

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel on Monday sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind citing the violation of free speech and expression in Maharashtra. In a letter addressed to the President, Goel contended that the Mumbai Police arrested Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani on December 13 to render useless the anticipatory bail petition filed by him. Condemning this arrest, the advocate practising in the Punjab and Haryana High Court mentioned that he had already been interrogated for nearly 100 hours.

Moreover, he pointed out that the Republic CEO had neither committed any serious offence nor was in a position to influence the course of the investigation. According to him, the "gross violation of constitutional norms" by a democratically elected government raised questions about the sanctity of fundamental rights in the state. The letter further added that the Maharashtra government had not only victimised Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami but also ensured the registration of cases against a large number of his employees.

Republic CEO's shocking arrest

Even though his anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to be heard on Monday, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested from his residence at 8.30 am on December 13 in connection with the alleged TRP scam. This comes days after Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was released on bail post spending 26 days in custody. After being produced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court, the police sought his custody for 14 days. However, the court remanded the Republic CEO to police custody till December 15. Republic is set to move the Bombay High Court challenging the court's order.

Alleged TRP scam

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Moreover, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR.

