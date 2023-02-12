BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria Appointed As Assam Governor, Says 'will Work With Efficiency'

In a major reshuffle, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Governor of Assam. Notably, Kataria served as the Home Minister of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2018. 78-year–old Kataria also served as education minister of the Rajasthan government between 1993 to 1998.

Speaking to reporters on being appointed as Assam Governor, Rajasthan LoP & BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said, "Whenever the party has given me any responsibility I have fulfilled those with hard work. I will make sure I will fulfil the responsibility of being a governor with efficiency & without any bias."

Whenever the party has given me any responsibility I have fulfilled those with hardwork. I will make sure I will fulfil the responsibility of being a governor with efficiency & without any bias: Rajasthan LoP & BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria on being appointed as Assam governor pic.twitter.com/J9Hyp4QCEL — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson, Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said. On the other hand, BJP’s Lakshman Acharya has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, the spokesperson added.

President appoints Ramesh Bais as Maharashtra's new governor

After Bhagat Singh Koshyari officially resigned from Maharashtra Governor post, President Droupadi Murmu appointed former Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais as the state's new Governor. CP Radhakrishnan will replace Bais as the Governor of Jharkhand, said Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier in January, Koshyari, who sparked controversy over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, expressed his desire to resign from the post saying that he had conveyed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mumbai.

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," Koshyari said in a press release by Raj Bhavan.