BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Defends Citizenship Amendment Bill

In the ongoing controversy on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has said that the opposition is trying to create false propaganda and negative sentiment around CAB. The bill doesn't have any bias or discrimination for any caste, creed, religion, language, and every citizen has equal rights in the bill. The CAB is a medium to get citizenship for those people who are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains or such religions from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and have settled in India for a long time or coming to India after fleeing their country fearing persecution of minority and threat to life, said Narasimha Rao. This bill is not against the constitution, in fact, it is for the Indian citizens bestowing equality for all, he added. The central cabinet has given a positive nod and the bill is expected to be tabled in parliament soon.