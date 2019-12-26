BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Condemns Owaisi's 'hypocrisy' Over NRC, NPR

Hitting back at Owaisi for his remarks on National Population Register (NPR), BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao has said that Owaisi is constantly trying to mislead the nation. GVL said, "Owaisi has been a supporter of Congress-led UPA. He is now opposing NPR but should answer why did he not oppose in 2009 when the NPR was exercised by the UPA government?" GVL slammed Owaisi for his hypocrisy for opposing the NPR now when NDA government has planned to execute but not when the UPA government piloted in 2009. He also said that NPR should not be viewed in connection with NRC as both are different. GVL also hit out at Mamata Banerjee-led TMC which has caused hindrance in the working of the Governor in the state.