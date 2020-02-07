Charged At By Cong MPs Defending Rahul Gandhi's Honour, BJP's Harsh Vardhan Breaks Silence

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a fitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his "danda" remark, BJP has demanded an apology from Gandhi. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday, union minister and BJP MP Harshvardhan said that Rahul Gandhi must apologize to the country.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi asked to reply to PM Modi's fiery 'danda' counter; here's what he said

Rahul Gandhi's "Danda" remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youths would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

“Narendra Modi is giving speeches right now but he won’t be able to leave his home after 7-8 months. The young people of India will hit him with sticks and make him understand that India cannot progress without giving jobs to the young people,” Rahul Gandhi said.

'Danda-fight' EXPLODES in Parliament: Watch what Rahul Gandhi said & what Modi replied

PM's response on "Danda" remark

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark." He said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."