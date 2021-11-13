BJP's Hyder Azam Sends Legal Notice To Nawab Malik Over His Recent Remarks; Seeks Reply

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party's Hyder Azam on Saturday sent a legal notice to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Keeping in view the recent comments made by Nawab Malik against the BJP leader and his wife, Hyder Azam has sent the said legal notice, and sought a reply from the Maharashtra Minister within seven days. Failing this, Hyder Azam has warned of a defamation suit against Nawab Malik.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Hyder Azam confirmed sending a legal notice to Nawab Malik. "He has alleged that I am a supporter of Bangladeshis and that I have a criminal background for which I have issued the legal notice and asked him to reply within 7 days or else I will file a case against him." Hyder Azam added, "There is no truth in the allegations levelled by Nawab Malik."

Advocate Swapnil Kothari says 'Truth is the best defence of defamation'

Advocate Swapnil Kothari in an exclusive conversation with Republic opined on this situation of case and counter case.

"Any allegation of anti-nationalism that you have a Bangladeshi wife or anything of that nature clearly deserves a reply if not an apology. Also, if the reply is not satisfactory then the defamation suit lies in the hand of the one who seems to have been aggrieved. Here if Hyder Azam feels very strongly about the comment made by Nawab Malik then he can go forward and file a defamation suit if the implication was of that nature," the Advocate said.

He added, "Truth is the best defence to defamation. If the person actually happens to be a Bangladeshi or a Bangladeshi passport holder then I don't think the defamation suit will stand any chance of scrutiny as far as the court of law is concerned because that is ultimately the fact. If you take it as something of an innuendo then that this is for you to prove that this was what was exactly in the mind of that person, who made that comment. On the other hand, if it was in fact and innuendo, then this case will stand a chance."

In the present war of words going on between BJP and NCP, Nawab Malik has claimed that Hyder Azam's wife is a Bangladeshi and that the saffron party leader was involved in the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals.