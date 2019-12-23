BJP's JP Nadda Slams Mamata Banerjee, Says She Is Busy In Vote Bank Politics

As the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee has been vehemently protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and NRC, BJP working President JP Nadda and party General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya lead a rally in Kolkata in support of the CAA on Monday. During his rally, Nadda accused Mamata Banerjee of doing vote bank politics.

Speaking to the media Nadda said, "The huge crowd here shows people are in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see huge support for Act and understand that people have rejected vote-bank politics. Mamata Banerjee doesn't want Matua, Rajvanshi communities from Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. The whole of Bengal is happy that the CAA is being implemented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving identity to those people who faced hardships. His aim is to give identity to Dalits. People have rejected vote bank politics. Mamata should watch the crowd assembled here. She is busy in her vote bank politics. Her politics have been totally rejected and I urge the people of Bengal to join PM Modi."

Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya received JP Nadda at the aerodrome. Nadda is also scheduled to address a public gathering at Shyambaza where he is likely to talk about the benefits that the people will reap from the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Huge setback for Mamata Govt

In a major setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday, the Calcutta High Court has ordered it to stop government advertisements pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. These ads, which have appeared on many local news channels feature the Chief Minister herself. In the ads, she is seen assuring the people that West Bengal would not implement the NRC and CAA. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for January 9, 2020.

Anti-CAA protests continue

A number of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallies are scheduled on Monday as the situation continues to remain tense across the country. While at least 18 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to violence during protests, around a thousand have been arrested and many others booked. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to calm the situation by assuring that the CAA will not affect a single Indian citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi's message, however, protests continue across the country in full swing.

