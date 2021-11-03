BJP's Kamboj Vows To Publicly 'expose' Nawab Malik Before His Own Sunday Exposé

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Bharatiya alias Mohit Kamboj on Wednesday levelled serious corruption charges against Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. Kamboj informed that he will expose the state's Minority Affairs Minister in a press conference on Saturday, a day before the NCP leader's press conference where he claimed that he will reveal secrets hidden in The Lalit Hotels.

The former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai president said that Malik is spreading a false narrative to divert attention from his son-in-law, who was caught with drugs.

On January 12, Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case. He was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

The BJP leader filed a Rs. 100 crore defamation suit against the NCP leader for dragging him and his family embers in the drugs-on-cruise case. In a press conference, Malik had claimed that Kamboj's brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev was in the rave party and was let off by the NCB.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kamboj said that Rishab was picked by NCB before boarding the ship.

"He was let off by NCB after NCB found him clean. If Nawab Malik has evidence then why doesn't he approach the authorities? Instead, he resorts to mudslinging on social media," he added.

"I have filed a 100 Crore defamation against Nawab Malik; the case will be picked up after Diwali; now Nawab Malik will have to place the evidence," the BJP leader said.

He further informed that he will address a press conference on Saturday in a personal capacity and place all proof against Nawab Malik and the same will be shared with the agencies.

Former BJP general secretary Mohit Baratiya recently filed a Rs. 100 crore defamation suit against Malik for dragging him and his family members in a drugs-on-cruise case. "Today I Have Filed Damages Suit Against मियाँ Nawab Mallik For 100 Crores in High Court Mumbai For Putting Baseless Allegations Against Me and My Family," he had tweeted.

Earlier, Kamboj had issued a notice on October 11 to Nawab Malik for targeting him and his family members in the Mumbai drugs case. He later filed a criminal complaint before the magistrate at Mazgaon.