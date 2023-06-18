BJP's Khushbu Sundar Breaks Down After DMK Neta's Sexist Slur; 'Will Hit Back Till...'

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar struck back aggressively against DMK spokesperson Sivaji Krishnamurthy who called her "an old vessel" during his public address. While speaking to the media on Sunday, Sundar said that she will file a complaint against Krishnamurthy and challenged DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to take action against him. Earlier, she also tweeted the clip of the DMK leader in which he was heard making the alleged insulting comments.

3 things you need to know

Krishnamurthy, in his recent speech, called Sundar an 'old vessel,' and BJP is now demanding immediate action against him.

The BJP leader said that she will file a complaint under IPC Section 509 and Krishnamurthy can be jailed for a year if found guilty.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai also tweeted part of the DMK member's speech demanding an answer from Stalin.

'Going to hit back till it hurts,' Sundar warns

Level of public discourse in Tamil Nadu by DMK men. Thiru @mkstalin, how low will your partymen stoop?



Your popular propaganda & your actions are not in tandem.



The comments made on the Hon Governor of TN & BJP leader Tmt @khushsundar are highly condemnable, and we demand… https://t.co/3cG8VmDkGw pic.twitter.com/XCRyWe8VOE — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 18, 2023

Furious over the DMK member's remarks, Sundar warned of strict and relentless action against him. "I am not going to keep quiet. I am going to hit back till it hurts them. I want the Chief Minister to speak but I know that the CM will not ever have the guts to speak. This man will continue to enjoy the perks of being a party member because the men of DMK enjoy these kinds of talks behind closed doors," she said while speaking to the media. She even broke down during the press conference while demanding punishment for Krishnamurthy.

"It has to stop. Today I speak for all the women. This fight I have picked up is for all the women who go through this humiliation. No woman has given the right to a man that you can abuse me the way you want. I don't give the right to my father, my husband or my brothers, who the hell are you? It just shows the kind of mindset they have and I pity the women of the family who live with men with this kind of mindset," she further said.

Sundar also revealed that she will file a complaint under Section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman by the use of words, gestures or acts) which entails one year of imprisonment. "He can be jailed for a year and let me see whether DMK allows this man to go behind bars or they jump in support with this man," she said.

Meanwhile, Amar Prasad Reddy, President of Tamil Nadu BJP's Sports and Skill Development Cell, tweeted a copy of the complaint sent to Tamil Nadu Police saying that immediate action must be taken against Krishnamurthy as his acts, including alleged insults to Governor RN Ravi, attracts offences under IPC Sections 294-B, 500, 504, 504, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 1998.