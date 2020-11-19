BJP's Kirit Somaiya Urges Maha CM To Clarify His Family's Alleged 'conflict Of Interest'

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya fired questions to Shiv Sena regarding the Thackeray family's alleged 'conflict of interest'. While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, his son Aaditya is in charge of the Tourism, Environment, and Protocol portfolios. To buttress his point, Somaiya made claims about irregularities in Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's election affidavit pertaining to land purportedly owned by him.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya said, "Uddhavji Thackeray, what is the profession of your family? Buying and selling land? Engaging in construction? In construction, who is your partner? Let us know at least one name. Because their other leaders say that he should be sent to jail. Another leader says that he should be sent to a mental hospital. So, I am curious about where will Uddhav Thackeray send me and when will I return to your service after being freed. I only want clarity from Uddhavji Thackeray."

He added, "Are these lands like we see how the same number is on two cars. I am asking the question of whether the land purchased by Uddhav Thackeray has this survey number for this land and that survey number for that land. This is an election affidavit. Which second land is this and you have put these survey numbers. You have put these survey numbers to hide this land. There should be clarity on this."

Read: Betrayed People': Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt Over 'no Relief' On Inflated Electricity Bills

CM Udhhav Thackeray gave false information of Karjat Land Holdings in election affidavit Aditya Thackeray remained designated partner in Hibiscus Food LLP & Eliora Solar LLP after becoming Minister "Office of Profit" Thackeray's Partner with Builder in Ajay Ashar Projects DM LLP pic.twitter.com/7218ntuNz6 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 19, 2020

Read: Devendra Fadnavis Alleges Corruption Worth Rs.400 Cr In Maharashtra, Seeks Detailed Probe

Somaiya seeks clarification

During his interaction with the press, the former Mumbai North East MP also made allegations against Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. He claimed that Thackeray continued to have business interests even after taking oath as a state Cabinet minister. Moreover, Somaiya also accused the Thackeray family of benefiting builders with whom they have a business association. After making these sweeping allegations, the BJP leader dared the Maharashtra CM of taking action against him.

Read: 'MVA Govt Cheated Rain-affected Farmers': Fadnavis Slams CM Uddhav On Package Announcement

"Now, Aaditya Thackeray is a designated partner in Hibiscus Food LLP, Eliora Solar LLP. When did he become a partner- July 14, 2015, and April 26, 2016, in the other company. The date of resignation is march 31, 2020. I am requesting honourable Uddhav Thackeray to clarify whether there is a clash of interest. On one side, land deals are taking place and what happens to the land. On the other side, two different personalities- Waikar and Thackeray become partners. On the third side, the Thackeray family does business with big builders. These companies get big contracts," BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleged.

Read: 'CM Uddhav Stepped Out For 1st Time': Fadnavis Slams MVA's Response To Torrential Rains